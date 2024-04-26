Hamas criticses U.S. hostage proposal for not meeting permanent ceasefire demand

Hamas on Friday criticised a proposal from the United States and 17 other countries that called on it to release all of its hostages as a pathway to end the crisis in Gaza, saying it failed to address Palestinian demands, a statement said.

Hamas is open to ceasefire ideas and sticks to the main demands outlined by the group, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)