VP calls for training students in usage of digital technologies to preserve ancient manuscripts

The Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar today said that Sanskrit is the language of divinity and serves as a sacred bridge in our pursuit of spirituality and the quest to connect with the divine.

Addressing the third convocation of National Sanskrit University in Tirupati, he described Sanskrit as a cultural anchor for human civilization in a storm emphasizing that “In today's whirlwind, Sanskrit offers a unique solace: intellectual rigor, spiritual serenity, and a deeper connection to oneself and the world.”

Prior to the convocation ceremony, Shri Dhankhar had Darshan at the holy Tirumala temple. Describing his experience, he said, “It is at Tirupati that one comes closest to divinity, spirituality and sublimity. I experienced this as I had Darshan at the temple. I felt blessed and sought bliss for all.”

The Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar alongwith Dr Sudesh Dhankhar prayed to Lord Venkateswara and he later tweeted -

“Blessed to have Darshan at the revered Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala today.

Nestled amidst the serene environment of Sheshachalam hills, this sacred abode of Lord Sri Venkateswara is a glowing symbol of the rich spiritual heritage of Bharat.

Prayed for the happiness and wellbeing of all my fellow citizens.”

Stressing the role of institutions like National Sanskrit University in revival and propagation of Indic knowledge systems, VP called for developing innovative curricula and fostering interdisciplinary research, so that the gap between Sanskrit's rich heritage and modern academic needs can be bridged. “Let Sanskrit's sacred language not only connect us to the divine, but also illuminate the path towards a more holistic understanding of the world,” he added. Shri Dhankhar also expressed the need for increased usage of digital technologies in preservation of precious ancient manuscripts.

Describing Sanskrit as the treasure house of our cultural heritage, the Vice President called its preservation and promotion as a national priority and duty. He also wanted Sanskrit to be developed according to present day needs and its learning made easy. Noting that any language survives only when it used by the society and literature is composed in it, VP expressed the need to increase Sanskrit usage in our daily lives.

Referring to the rich and diverse literary corpus of Sanskrit encompassing not just religious and philosophical texts but also secular works on medicine, drama, music, and science, Shri Dhankhar highlighted that despite this breadth, Sanskrit's integration into mainstream education remains limited, often hindered by a lingering colonialist mindset that dismisses Indian knowledge systems.

Stating that studying Sanskrit is not merely an academic pursuit, VP described it as a journey of self-discovery and enlightenment. He gave a clarion call to “Carry Sanskrit's legacy – not just academic knowledge, but a path to transformation” and asked students to become ambassadors for this invaluable heritage, ensuring its treasures reach future generations.

Shri N. Gopalaswami, IAS (Retd.), Chancellor of National Sanskrit University, Prof. G.S.R. Krishna Murty, Vice Chancellor, National Sanskrit University, Prof. Shantanu Bhattacharya , Director Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Tirupati, Faculty, Staff, Students and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

(With Inputs from PIB)