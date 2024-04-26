DIARY-Political and General News Events from April 26

For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington -------------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events --------------------------------------------------------------------

FRIDAY, APRIL 26 ** ULAANBAATAR - Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland David Cameron will pay an official visit to Mongolia (Final day)

** RIYADH - The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus Konstantinos Kombos, will pay a working visit to Saudi Arabia. ** VILNIUS - Polish President Andrzej Duda and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda attend military exercises with Polish and Lithuanian troops near the Suwalki Gap near the border between Poland and Lithuania.

** WARSAW – Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz and his Australian counterpart Richard Marles speak with the media during a bilateral meeting in Warsaw – 1045 GMT. ** BUCHAREST - Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz will travel to Bucharest to meet with Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu and President Klaus Iohannis. JAKARTA - Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan to make working visit to Indonesia (Final day) ANKARA - New Zealand's Foreign Minister Winston Peters is set to visit Turkey (to April 28).

BEIJING - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit China. (To Apr. 27) BANGKOK - Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina to pay official visit to Thailand (to April 29)

GLOBAL - World Immunization Week 2024 (to April 30). STOCKHOLM - Prime Minister of Latvia Evika Silina will pay her first bilateral visit to Sweden (Final day). MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov hosts Bolivian counterpart Celinda Sosa Lunda for talks in Moscow – 0900 GMT. GENEVA - WTO dispute settlement body meets in Geneva. STOCKHOLM - Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen hold a news conference after they visit defense materials company BAE Systems Hagglunds in Ornskoldsvik in northern Sweden – 1330 GMT. ANKARA - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to meet with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan. ANKARA - New Zealand's Foreign Minister Mark Peters to have press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. PARIS - French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu hosts his German counterpart, Boris Pistorius, for bilateral talks and a joint news conference. INDIA - Second phase of India's general elections. BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will receive Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and give a news conference after their talks in Berlin - 1015 GMT

BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz hosts NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Berlin for a meeting in preparation for the defence alliance's 75th anniversary. - 1330 GMT BANGKOK - Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina to meet her counterpart Srettha Thavisin during her visit to Thailand, followed by joint statement. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, APRIL 27 ** BEIJING - Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship of Argentina Diana Mondino will visit China (to May 1)

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, APRIL 28

** BEIJING - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bolivia Celinda Sosa Lunda will visit China (to April 30). RIYADH - Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif to visit Saudi Arabia.(to April 30) BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz receives Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo in Berlin – 1700 GMT. NAIROBI - Kenya's President William Ruto and World Bank's head Ajay Banga will host African heads of state for a summit in the Kenyan capital. (To Apr. 29) BEIRUT - French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne is scheduled to arrive in Lebanon.

PORT ARTHUR, Tasmania – 26th anniversary of Port Arthur Massacre in Tasmania. VENICE, Italy - Pope Francis visits Venice.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, APRIL 29

** BEIJING - Peruvian Foreign Affairs Minister Javier Gonzalez-Olaechea is set to embark on an official visit to Beijing, China (to April 30). ** HELSINKI - Norway's Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide meets with Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen in Finland to discuss topical regional matters, security cooperation, Russia's war in Ukraine, NATO and the situation in Middle East.

** HELSINKI - Nordic defence ministers meet in Faroe Islands. (To April 30) ** BOGOR, Indonesia - Indonesia's President Joko Widodo is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong where they will also discuss transition into the new administrations. BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz receives Montenegro's Prime Minister Milojko Spajic with military honors, followed by a news conference in Berlin – 1000 GMT. HELSINKI - Norway's Minister for Foreign Affairs Espen Barth Eide will meet Finland's President Alexander Stubb and Minister for Foreign Affairs Elina Valtonen in Helsinki. BANGKOK - Brunei leader Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah is scheduled to meet Thai Prime Minsiter Srettha Thavisin, followed by joint statements during his visit to Thailand. PRAGUE - Czech President Petr Pavel welcomes German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at Prague Castle in Prague. Both presidents will speak at conference marking the 20th anniversary of the Czech Republic in the European Union.

TOGO - Togolese National Assembly election. BRUSSELS - EU Informal meeting of the General Affairs Council. (To April 30) LONDON – 13th wedding anniversary of Prince William and Catherine Middleton.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MAY 1

** SLUBICE, Poland - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski give a news conference as part of celebrations to mark the 20th anniversary of Poland's accession to the EU – 1030 GMT. VATICAN CITY – 13th anniversary of beatification ceremony of late Pope John Paul II. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAY 2 ** BEIRUT - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides visit Beirut and will meet Prime Minister of Lebanon Najib Azmi Mikati and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri. PARIS - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Peru, Javier González-Olaechea to visit Paris for OECD meeting.(May 3) PARIS - OECD Ministerial Council Meeting 2024. (to May 3)

ABBOTTABAD, Pakistan – The day marks the 13th year since Al-Qaeda Chief Osama bin Laden was killed in a U.S. special forces raid, ending a near decade-long worldwide hunt for the mastermind of the Sept. 11 attacks. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MAY 3 ** COPENHAGEN - African and Nordic foreign ministers hold press conference in Copenhagen – 1030 GMT. GLOBAL - World Press Freedom Day.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MAY 5

PANAMA - Panamanian Presidency Election. PANAMA - Panamanian National Assembly Election.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 6 OSLO - Moldova President Maia Sandu in Norway for state visit. BERLIN - German President Frank Walter Steinmeier receives Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Denis Becirovic with military honors in Berlin – 0830 GMT.

STOCKHOLM - Denmark's King Frederik and Queen Mary visit Sweden on their first official overseas visit since Frederik X ascended the throne in January. (To May 7) CHAD - Chadian Presidency Election.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 7

KATOWICE, Poland - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk speak at the European Economic Congress. INDIA - Third phase of India general election.

BAKU - President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev is slated to pay a visit to Azerbaijan (to May 8). BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) Meeting.

GLOBAL - World Asthma Day. MALMÖ ARENA, SWEDEN - 2024 Eurovision Song Contest. (To May 11)

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MAY 8

** BUDAPEST - Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Hungary (to May 10). NORTH MACEDONIA - North Macedonian Assembly Election.

GLOBAL - World Red Cross Red and Crescent Day. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAY 9 LABUAN BAJO, Indonesia - 42nd ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings (to May 11) WASHINGTON - Türkiye's President Tayyip Erdogan will visit the United States.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MAY 12

LITHUANIA - Lithuanian Presidency Election. LITHUANIA – Referendum Election.

GLOBAL - International Nurse's Day - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MAY 13 INDIA - Fourth phase of India's general election.

ANKARA - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visits Turkey Brussels - Eurogroup Meeting.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 14

BEIJING – Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif will make an official visit to the People's Republic of China. BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MAY 15 GLOBAL - U.N. International Day of Families.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAY 16

LISBON – 12th Anniversary of 78 billion euro bail-out of Portugal by eurozone leaders. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MAY 17 AREQUIPA, Peru - APEC Ministers Responsible for Trade Meeting. (To May 18)

GLOBAL - World Telecommunication and Information Society Day - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, MAY 18 GLOBAL - International Museum Day

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MAY 19

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - Dominican Senate Election. DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - Dominican Chamber of Deputies Election.

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - Dominican Presidency Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 20 INDIA - Fifth phase of India's general election.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 21

SEOUL - South Korea, Britain to host a summit on artificial intelligence in Seoul. (To May 22) BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MAY 22

GLOBAL - International Day for Biological Diversity. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAY 23 STRESA, ITALY - G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meet in Stresa, Italy, to debate global economic developments. (To May 25) WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden hosts Kenyan President William Ruto for state visit to mark 60th anniversary of U.S.-Kenya diplomatic relations.

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, MAY 25

INDIA - Sixth phase of India's general election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 27

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 28

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence). - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MAY 29

VANUATU - Referendum Election. MADAGASCAR - Malagasy National Assembly Election. SOUTH AFRICA - South African National Assembly Election.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAY 30

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade). PRAGUE - NATO Foreign Affairs ministers hold an informal meeting in Prague (To May 31) - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MAY 31 GLOBAL - World No Tobacco Day.

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JUNE 1

INDIA - Seventh and last phase of India's general election. ICELAND - Icelandic Presidency Election. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JUNE 2 MEXICO - Mexican Senate Election.

MEXICO – Mexican Chamber of Deputies Election. MEXICO - Mexican Presidency Election. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, JUNE 6 EUROPEAN UNION - European Parliament Election. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JUNE 9 BELGIUM - Belgian Chamber of Representatives Election.

BULGARIA - Bulgarian National Assembly Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JUNE 10

CAIRO - Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic travels to Egypt. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 13

BORGO EGNAZIA, Italy - Italy hosts G7 summit of world leaders. (To June 15) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JUNE 18 LUXEMBOURG – EU General Affairs Council (Cohesion). - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 20

LUXEMBOURG – Eurogroup meeting - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, JUNE 21 LUXEMBOURG – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council.

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JUNE 22 Mauritania - Mauritanian Presidency election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JUNE 24

LUXEMBOURG – EU Foreign Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JUNE 25 LUXEMBOURG – EU General Affairs Council - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 27

Brussels - European Council meeting (to June 28). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JUNE 28 Mongolia - Mongolian State Great Hural election.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please Contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)