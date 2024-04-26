Seven-month-old girl killed by stepfather in Gurugram

A seven-month-old girl was allegedly killed by her stepfather, who threw her on the floor in a slum near Nathupur village here last night, police on Friday said. An FIR was registered in this regard at DLF phase 3 police station and the accused was arrested within hours, they said.

The accused has been identified as 30-year-old Vijay Sahni, a native of Bihar's Sitamarhi district, police said.

The incident took place in a slum near Nathupur hilly area last night where the wife of the accused was living with his brother and the seven-month-old girl, they said.

The accused started a quarrel with his wife after reaching there and threw the seven-month-old stepdaughter on the floor, police said. The accused ran away after the incident following which the police was called.

A team reached the spot and took the girl to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared her dead, police said.

According to the complaint filed by the mother of the deceased girl, her husband Vijay Sahni was caught in the case of selling liquor in Delhi, police said.

After being released from jail, he was caught in the case of chain snatching about four years ago in Gurugram and was lodged in the Bhondsi Jail, they said.

''During this time, I had started living a family life with the brother of my husband and I gave birth to a baby girl seven months ago. Vijay was released from the Bhondsi Jail on Wednesday,'' the accused's wife said in her complaint.

''He came to our slum on Thursday night and during a fight with me, he threw my seven-month-old daughter on the ground due to which she died. Vijay ran away after this,'' she added in the complaint.

An FIR was registered against Sahni following the complaint under section 302 (murder) of the IPC at DLF phase 3 police station, police said.

The accused was arrested within hours from a slum in Nathupura area, they said.

''We handed over the girl's body to the kin after the post-mortem today and we are questioning the accused, said a spokesperson of the Gurugram Police.

