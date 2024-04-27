Left Menu

**15 Students Sustain Injuries in Ranchi School Bus Overturn**

They are under observation at the nearby Mission Hospital, officer-in-charge of Mandar police station Rahul Kumar told PTI.One of the children received a head injury, he said, adding that a CT scan was being done.Otherwise, the conditions of all the children are fine, the officer said.The parent of a child alleged that the bus was speeding and the driver was talking on the phone when the accident happened.The bus was 45 minutes late today.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 27-04-2024 11:06 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 11:06 IST
**15 Students Sustain Injuries in Ranchi School Bus Overturn**
  • Country:
  • India

Fifteen children were injured after their school bus overturned in Ranchi on Saturday morning, police said.

The bus with 30 children onboard overturned at a turning, about 100 metres from the St Maria School in Mandar, they said.

''About 15 children were injured. They are under observation at the nearby Mission Hospital,'' officer-in-charge of Mandar police station Rahul Kumar told PTI.

One of the children received a head injury, he said, adding that a CT scan was being done.

Otherwise, the conditions of all the children are fine, the officer said.

The parent of a child alleged that the bus was speeding and the driver was talking on the phone when the accident happened.

''The bus was 45 minutes late today. To make up for that time, the driver was speeding and also talking on the phone with someone,'' she claimed.

The bus driver went on the run following the accident, police said, adding that a search was on for him.

An investigation was underway to ascertain the exact cause of the accident, besides verifying the allegations of the parents, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Churches in Kerala Endorse Candidates Pledged to Secularism and Democracy

Churches in Kerala Endorse Candidates Pledged to Secularism and Democracy

 India
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
Renowned Healthcare Professionals Emphasize the Importance of Healthy Living

Renowned Healthcare Professionals Emphasize the Importance of Healthy Living

 India
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 26

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 26

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024