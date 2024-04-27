Minor girl abducted, raped in UP

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by a man here, police said on Saturday.

According to a complaint filed by the girl's family, the minor was abducted by Majid on Friday and taken to a nearby fields where he raped her.

The accused threatened the girl but she informed her family about the incident when she somehow managed to reach home, Charthawal police station circle officer Raju Sav.

A case under sections 363 (kidnapping), 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and POCSO Act has been registered against Majid, who is at large, he said.

The girl has been sent for a medical examination, he said.

