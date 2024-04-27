Left Menu

Minor girl abducted, raped in UP

Minor girl abducted, raped in UP

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 27-04-2024 11:08 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 11:08 IST
Minor girl abducted, raped in UP
  • Country:
  • India

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by a man here, police said on Saturday.

According to a complaint filed by the girl's family, the minor was abducted by Majid on Friday and taken to a nearby fields where he raped her.

The accused threatened the girl but she informed her family about the incident when she somehow managed to reach home, Charthawal police station circle officer Raju Sav.

A case under sections 363 (kidnapping), 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and POCSO Act has been registered against Majid, who is at large, he said.

The girl has been sent for a medical examination, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Churches in Kerala Endorse Candidates Pledged to Secularism and Democracy

Churches in Kerala Endorse Candidates Pledged to Secularism and Democracy

 India
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
Renowned Healthcare Professionals Emphasize the Importance of Healthy Living

Renowned Healthcare Professionals Emphasize the Importance of Healthy Living

 India
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 26

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 26

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024