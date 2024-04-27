Angul: Tragic Collision Claims Three Lives as Motorcycle Crashes into Truck
Three persons were killed as their motorcycle collided with a truck in Odisha's Angul district on Saturday morning, police said.
The accident happened on NH-55 in the Panchamahala area of the district, they said.
All three persons died on the spot. They were identified as Krupa Dehury (48), Rajendra Pradhan (21) and Subrat Pradhan (17).
They were going towards Angul town from their village Derjanga, police said.
While Krupa and Rajendra were traders dealing in fish, Subrat was a student on the way to a coaching class.
Irate locals blocked the highway for a while, demanding compensation for the families of the deceased.
Police said they have seized the truck and started an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.
