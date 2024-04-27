Tragic: CBI Officer Succumbs to Injuries in Jammu Motorcycle Crash
A CBI officer, Prashant Sharma, died in an accident in Jammu after his motorcycle slipped on a speed-breaker. Sharma, a deputy superintendent of police, sustained severe head injuries and was rushed to hospital but succumbed during transfer to Punjab for specialized treatment. His post-mortem is ongoing, and the body will be returned to his family after legal procedures.
A CBI officer was killed when his motorcycle slipped while crossing a speed-breaker in Jammu, an official said on Saturday.
Paloura resident Prashant Sharma, a deputy superintendent of police in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), was returning home when the accident occurred during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, the official said.
The accident resulted in Sharma suffering critical head injuries. He was rushed to the Government Medical College, Jammu.
Sharma died while being shifted to a hospital in Punjab for specialized treatment, the official said.
His post-mortem is underway at the Government Medical College, Jammu, and the body will be handed over to his family after legal formalities are completed, he added.
