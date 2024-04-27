Left Menu

Tragic: CBI Officer Succumbs to Injuries in Jammu Motorcycle Crash

A CBI officer, Prashant Sharma, died in an accident in Jammu after his motorcycle slipped on a speed-breaker. Sharma, a deputy superintendent of police, sustained severe head injuries and was rushed to hospital but succumbed during transfer to Punjab for specialized treatment. His post-mortem is ongoing, and the body will be returned to his family after legal procedures.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 27-04-2024 17:03 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 16:59 IST
Tragic: CBI Officer Succumbs to Injuries in Jammu Motorcycle Crash
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A CBI officer was killed when his motorcycle slipped while crossing a speed-breaker in Jammu, an official said on Saturday.

Paloura resident Prashant Sharma, a deputy superintendent of police in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), was returning home when the accident occurred during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, the official said.

The accident resulted in Sharma suffering critical head injuries. He was rushed to the Government Medical College, Jammu.

Sharma died while being shifted to a hospital in Punjab for specialized treatment, the official said.

His post-mortem is underway at the Government Medical College, Jammu, and the body will be handed over to his family after legal formalities are completed, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Churches in Kerala Endorse Candidates Pledged to Secularism and Democracy

Churches in Kerala Endorse Candidates Pledged to Secularism and Democracy

 India
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
Renowned Healthcare Professionals Emphasize the Importance of Healthy Living

Renowned Healthcare Professionals Emphasize the Importance of Healthy Living

 India
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 26

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 26

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024