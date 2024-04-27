Jabalpur Blast: Body Parts Recovered, Two Suspects Detained for Godown Explosion

Jabalpur, Apr (27) The police in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday arrested two men in connection with a recent blast in a scrap godown in Jabalpur in which two persons had been missing, the police said.

Human body parts have been recovered from the site of the explosion, which occurred in the city's Khajri-Khiria area on April 25, an official said.

Two accused in the scrap godown blast, identified as Fahim and Sultan, have been arrested, Additional Superintendent of Police Sonali Dubey told PTI.

Jabalpur houses four ordnance factories and a Central Ordnance Depot. The godown was supposed to stock scrapped ammunition, auctioned as waste, she said.

Fahim is the son of the godown owner Raza Shameem, while Sultan is their associate, she said.

A forensics team has recovered human body parts from the scene and they have been sent for further investigation, she said. The process to collect the DNA samples of the family members of the two missing persons is on, Dubey said, adding that teams from the National Investigation Agency (NIA), National Security Guard (NSG) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and other agencies have inspected the accident-hit godown.

