"Don't want to speak anything outside Sultanpur": Maneka Gandhi on Rahul Gandhi's candidature from Raebareli

Reacting to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's candidature from Raebareli Lok Sabha seat, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Maneka Gandhi said on Monday that she does not want to speak anything outside her parliamentary constituency, Sultanpur. "I don't want to speak anything outside Sultanpur," she said.

Further, Maneka said that her priority is to provide houses to the women in Sultanpur. "Last time, 1,30,000 houses were provided but I would want to increase the number. I also have to work on the construction of roads. The sugar mill has to be repaired. I will work according to the demands of the people," she said.

Maneka Gandhi filed her nomination from the seat on May 1. Maneka is also the sitting MP from the Sultanpur seat. The BJP has again chosen to go with her in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Samajwadi Party has fielded Bheem Nishad from this seat. Sultanpur will vote on May 25, in the sixth phase. In the 2019 general election, Maneka Gandhi got 4,59,196 votes, while Bahujan Samaj Party candidate, Chandra Bhadra Singh got 4,44,670 votes.

Meanwhile, days after Congress leader Kishori Lal Sharma filed his nomination from Amethi Lok Sabha constituency, vehicles parked outside the Congress office in Gauriganj, Amethi were vandalised by unidentified people on Sunday night. Police reached the spot and spoke with the party workers who took to the streets in protest against the incident.

Taking to X Congress shared, "Smriti Irani and BJP workers are badly scared in Amethi. Foreseeing the defeat, BJP goons armed with sticks and rods reached outside the Congress office in Amethi and vandalised vehicles parked there. There has been a deadly attack on Congress workers and the people of Amethi. Many people are badly injured in this attack. During the incident, vehicles of local people were also damaged." Voting for eight seats in the state was concluded in the first phase on April 19 and another eight seats in the second phase on April 26.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the winner by securing the majority of seats available. Of 80 seats, the BJP won 62, followed by the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) with 10 seats, the Samajwadi Party (SP) with 5 seats, and the Apna Dal with 2 seats. (ANI)

