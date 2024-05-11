D2C fashion brand Powerlook Eyes Rs 300 Crore in GMV for Current Fiscal

Fashion brand Powerlook looks to hit a gross merchandise value (GMV) of Rs 300 crore this financial year, clocking a more than twofold growth over the last year, a top official of the company said on Saturday.

The fashion brand which markets products mainly on leading ecommerce platforms like Myntra and Flipkart recorded a GMV of Rs 130 crore in the last financial year. GMV refers to the total value of products or merchandise sold over a certain period through a customer-to-customer exchange site.

The brand also has a stronghold in the offline market with good operating revenue, Powerlook said in a statement.

Powerlook co-founder Raghav Pawar said that the brand's focus is on customer satisfaction and delivering products on time.

"By prioritizing quality products and personalized shopping experiences, the brand continuously endeavours to exceed customer expectations," he added. The men's fashion brand has maintained 35-40 per cent growth quarter-on-quarter last year, Pawar said. It witnessed a 30 per cent quarterly increase in sales and revenue. Powerlook's focused marketing campaigns, strategic collaborations with renowned influencers, and a dynamic pricing strategy and customer retention policy have propelled growth, Pawar said. Thw brand has leveraged social media platforms such as Instagram and Facebook to engage with its audience and cultivate a robust online presence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)