Putin Consolidates Power, Appoints Shoigu as Security Council Head
President Putin has appointed Sergei Shoigu as Secretary of Russia's National Security Council, replacing Nikolai Patrushev. This comes as Putin starts his fifth presidential term and the Ukraine war enters its third year. Andrey Belousov has been proposed as the new Defense Minister, replacing Shoigu.
PTI | Moscow | Updated: 13-05-2024 00:31 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 00:31 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia's President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree appointing Sergei Shoigu as secretary of Russia's national security council, replacing Nikolai Patrushev, the Kremlin reported Sunday.
The appointment comes after Putin proposed to appoint Andrei Belousov as the country's defence minister instead of Shoigu, who has served in the post for years. The reshuffle comes as Putin starts his fifth presidential term and as the war in Ukraine drags on for the third year.
