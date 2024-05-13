Putin Consolidates Power, Appoints Shoigu as Security Council Head

Russia's President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree appointing Sergei Shoigu as secretary of Russia's national security council, replacing Nikolai Patrushev, the Kremlin reported Sunday.

The appointment comes after Putin proposed to appoint Andrei Belousov as the country's defence minister instead of Shoigu, who has served in the post for years. The reshuffle comes as Putin starts his fifth presidential term and as the war in Ukraine drags on for the third year.

