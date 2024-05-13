Ukraine says Russian forces trying to stretch front line in Kharkiv region
Russian forces are attacking the border of Ukraine's northern Kharkiv region in small groups in an attempt to stretch the front line, the region's governor said on Monday.
"The enemy is trying to deliberately stretch it (front line), attacking in small groups, but in new directions, so to speak," Oleh Syniehubov told local TV.
He added that Ukrainian forces were holding Russian troops back but there was a real threat that the fighting could spread to new settlements.
