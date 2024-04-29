Left Menu

Talks on Gaza ceasefire progressing but we remain prudent, says French Foreign Minister

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 29-04-2024 12:43 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 12:43 IST
Talks on a ceasefire in Gaza are progressing, French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne said on Monday in Riyadh, where he was due to meet other ministers of Arab and Western countries as well as Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

"Things are moving forward but you always have to be careful in these discussions and negotiations. The situation in Gaza is catastrophic and we need a ceasefire," he told Reuters.

