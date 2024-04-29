ILO and Pacific Islands Forum sign cooperation agreement

The International Labour Organization and Pacific Islands Forum have inked a cooperation agreement that will strengthen their partnership and collaboration in various world work areas.

Signed on 26 April 2024 at the Pacific Tripartite High-Level Dialogue in Suva, Fiji, the agreement is an important step in the strengthening of ILO’s relationship with the Pacific region and a manifestation of its commitment to support the implementation of the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent and ILO’s Decent Work Agenda.

Importantly, this agreement will help elevate and embed labour issues into regional dialogue and decision-making processes.

The five-year agreement highlights areas of collaboration including the promotion of inclusive, job-rich growth; regulatory and policy reform; strengthening government capacity to ensure rights at work; gender equality; governance of labour mobility schemes as well as universal access to comprehensive, adequate and sustainable social protection.

Signing on behalf of the ILO, Chihoko Asada-Miyakawa, Assistant Director General and Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific said, “This agreement places our cooperation with the Pacific Islands Forum on a formal footing and gives us a mandate to work together in many areas. By doing so, we can address the unique challenges faced by Pacific Island nations.”

Acting Secretary General Esala Nayasi, signed the agreement on behalf of the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat.

The Pacific Islands Forum brings the Pacific region together to address pressing issues and challenges, and foster collaboration and cooperation in the pursuit of shared goals. Founded in 1971, it comprises 18 members: Australia, Cook Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, French Polynesia, Kiribati, Nauru, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Republic of Marshall Islands, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu.