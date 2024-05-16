Left Menu

SFI demonstrates in Agartala over poor results of state-run Vidyajyoti Schools in CBSE exams

This has pushed thousands of students to a bleak future, SFIs state secretary Sandipan Deb said.Alleging that the government was playing with the future of thousands of students, he said children who studied in Bengali-medium schools till class 8 were forced to appear in the examination in English, which resulted in this disaster.He threatened that massive demonstrations would be held in the future over the issue.Responding to the criticisms, Sharma said, It is true that the overall results of Vidyajyoti Schools were not good due to various factors.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 16-05-2024 21:29 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 21:11 IST
SFI demonstrates in Agartala over poor results of state-run Vidyajyoti Schools in CBSE exams
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The CPI(M)-backed SFI on Thursday gheraoed the Education Department's headquarters Siksha Bhavan in Agartala over the poor performance of students of state-run Vidyajyoti Schools in CBSE examinations.

A total of 110 state-run schools were rechristened as Vidyajyoti Schools in 2019, and the CBSE curriculum was introduced.

While 61 per cent of students cleared the CBSE class 10 examinations, 59 per cent of students were successful in the class 12 exams.

''Today, we came here to meet Director of Secondary Education NC Sharma and tell him about the anger among students and parents after the disastrous results. The BJP government introduced the CBSE curriculum without creating proper infrastructure, mainly trained teachers. This has pushed thousands of students to a bleak future,'' SFI's state secretary Sandipan Deb said.

Alleging that the government was playing with the future of thousands of students, he said children who studied in Bengali-medium schools till class 8 were forced to appear in the examination in English, which resulted in this disaster.

He threatened that massive demonstrations would be held in the future over the issue.

Responding to the criticisms, Sharma said, ''It is true that the overall results of Vidyajyoti Schools were not good due to various factors. This was the first batch that appeared in the CBSE-conducted examinations and the teachers could not guide the students properly. We will look into this issue seriously.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"CPI(M) MP Refutes Involvement in 2013 Chandy Secretariat Siege Settlement"

"CPI(M) MP Refutes Involvement in 2013 Chandy Secretariat Siege Settlement"

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Amgen drug for small cell lung cancer; US unveils proposal to ease restrictions on marijuana and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Amgen drug for small cell lung cancer; ...

 Global
3
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
4
Bollywood Heartthrob Kartik Aaryan Stuns in Futuristic Avatar for Sony Sports Network's UEFA EURO 2024 Promo

Bollywood Heartthrob Kartik Aaryan Stuns in Futuristic Avatar for Sony Sport...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024