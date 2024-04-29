Tragic Loss: Two Young Lives Cut Short in UP Road Accident
Two children, Ashish and Lakshya, died in a tractor-trolley accident in Bareilly. The five victims were travelling on two motorcycles to attend a wedding when the collision occurred. Gangaram, Hukum Singh, and Akash were injured, with Akash narrowly escaping. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.
Two children died when a tractor-trolley hit a motorcycle on which they were riding here on Monday.
Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Mukesh Chandra Mishra said Gangaram (50), Hukum Singh (22), Ashish (14), Akash (16) and Lakshya (4), all residents of Dhaluapur village, were going on two motorcycles to attend a wedding ceremony.
On the way to Baresar, a tractor-trolley hit the motorcycles. Ashish and Lakshya died in the accident while Gangaram and Hukum Singh got injured, he said, adding that Akash had a narrow escape.
Mishra said that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.
