Collaboration Sparks Innovation as TVS Supply Chain Solutions UK & Europe Partners with Manchester Metropolitan University

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd on Thursday said its UK subsidiary has partnered with Manchester Metropolitan University to focus on technological solutions with the use of Artificial Intelligence in its business.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions UK and Europe would working in partnership with Manchester Metropolitan University to drive forward the use of Artificial Intelligence in its business, the city-based supply chain solutions provider said in a statement.

''This partnership focuses on AI governance and how to implement it as a core structure throughout the business'', the statement said.

As per the pact, TVS Supply Chain Solutions has applied for a Knowledge Transfer Partnership with the Manchester Metropolitan University to focus on the ''technological solutions to assist with supply chain solutions through the use of AI.'' ''This partnership is a significant step forward for TVS SCS as we continue to integrate Artificial Intelligence into our operations. With AI already playing a pivotal role in various aspects of our operations, this collaboration will further strengthen our process capabilities,'' said TVS Supply Chain Solutions UK and Europe CEO Andrew Jones.

''We were impressed with MMU and their knowledge and expertise in this area and want to further strengthen our relationship with them to explore how we can incorporate AI in delivering sustainable supply chain solutions,'' he added.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions serves customers in multiple industry verticals including automotive, defence, industrial, utilities, e-commerce.

''We are pleased to be working with TVS SCS on their AI journey and understand that they are keen to keep their AI solutions in-house.'' said Manchester Metropolitan University Senior Lecturer in Software Engineering, Ashley Williams.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)