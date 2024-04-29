Murder Charge Added in 2007 Case Against Former Congress Candidate

A Madhya Pradesh court directed police to add Indian Penal Code section 307 (attempt to murder) in a 17-year-old case against Akshay Bam, who withdrew his nomination as Congress candidate from Indore Lok Sabha seat on Monday.

Bam's father Kantilal is also an accused in the case, which was registered over an incident that took place on October 4, 2007, while the application seeking adding of section 307 was filed on April 5 this year, just 13 days after his candidature was announced by the Congress on March 23.

Bam, Kantilal and some others are accused of assaulting one Yunus Patel over a land dispute, after which they were charged under IPC sections 294 (use of obscene words, abusive), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

However, in his application filed on April 5 in the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) here, Patel alleged one Satveer Singh, who operated a security agency, fired at him from a 12 bore gun on the behest of Kantilal.

The court accepted the plea on April 24 and directed the police to add the attempt to murder charge to the FIR. It also ordered Bam and his father Kantilal to appear before a sessions court on May 10.

Incidentally, Satveer Singh has died, while two other accused, Sohan alias Sonu and Manoj, are absconding.

As per police, the 12 bore gun and a blank cartridge were recovered from the spot.

