Left Menu

Tragic Bombing in Northern Kenya Claims Five Lives Near Somalia Border

Five people have been killed in a bomb attack in northern Kenya, the interior ministry said Monday.The bomb exploded in El Wak town in Mandera County near the border with Somalia and wounded five other people.

PTI | Nairobi | Updated: 29-04-2024 21:27 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 21:27 IST
Tragic Bombing in Northern Kenya Claims Five Lives Near Somalia Border
  • Country:
  • Kenya

Five people have been killed in a bomb attack in northern Kenya, the interior ministry said Monday.

The bomb exploded in El Wak town in Mandera County near the border with Somalia and wounded five other people. There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but the area has had other attacks carried out by Somalia-based al-Shabab militants affiliated with al-Qaida.

The bomb had been placed on a donkey cart to avoid detection, the interior ministry said.

Earlier this month, gunmen suspected to be al-Shabab entered the El Wak hospital and injured guards while asking about the whereabouts of doctors. No arrests were made.

Al-Shabab often carries out cross-border attacks, especially in the remote Kenyan counties of Mandera and Garissa.

The extremist group has threatened Kenyan forces over their yearslong deployment to Somalia as part of multinational efforts to stabilize the Horn of Africa nation following more than three decades of conflict.

The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia is set to end in December, leaving Somali forces largely responsible for security.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

 India
3
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

 China
4
Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024