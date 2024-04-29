Left Menu

Srinagar Flood Preparedness Reviewed Amidst Continuous Rainfall

Srinagar authorities reviewed flood control measures as heavy rainfall raised river levels. Concerned departments were instructed to coordinate and develop a response plan. Monitoring of flood-prone areas, timely alerts, and evacuation plans were emphasized. Vulnerable spots were identified for swift action in case of embankment breaches. Communication with staff and public was stressed to prevent panic. Health institutions were advised to secure equipment and establish emergency protocols.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 29-04-2024 23:20 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 23:20 IST
Srinagar Flood Preparedness Reviewed Amidst Continuous Rainfall
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities on Monday reviewed flood control and mitigation preparations in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district as the level of water in rivers started rising due to incessant rainfall.

The Kashmir region of the Union Territory is being lashed by rains over the last three days. During a meeting, Srinagar Deputy Commissioner Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat stressed on close coordination among departments concerned and formulation of a plan to ensure prompt response to any flood-like situation in the district, an official said.

Bhat, who is also the District Disaster Management Authority's chairperson, also laid emphasis on round-the-clock monitoring of flood-prone areas and ensuring timely dissemination of information among people regarding flood alerts, evacuation points and centres, and transportation plans, the official said.

He directed the officers to focus on identified vulnerable spots so that rapid action is ensured in case embankment breach.

The deputy commissioner also directed strengthening of communication with ground-level staff and people to ensure information is available about rescue measures and avoid panic.

The Srinagar chief medical officer (CMO) was directed to ensure that important machinery and medicines at health institutions are kept at safe places, the official said.

The CMO was also asked to evolve standard operating procedures and ensure personnel are fully acquainted with their responsibilities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Discover the Delightful Art of Ordering Vietnamese Coffee at Starbucks

Discover the Delightful Art of Ordering Vietnamese Coffee at Starbucks

 United States
2
Saudi Arabia pledges US $500M to support Global Polio Eradication Initiative

Saudi Arabia pledges US $500M to support Global Polio Eradication Initiative

 Global
3
Scientist Linked to China's COVID-19 Vaccine Removed from Parliament Amid Corruption Allegations

Scientist Linked to China's COVID-19 Vaccine Removed from Parliament Amid Co...

 China
4
Smartphones: A Catalyst for Anxious Times?

Smartphones: A Catalyst for Anxious Times?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024