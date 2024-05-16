Left Menu

Historic 14th-century Temple to be Restored in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 14th century Shiva temple that was dismantled during the construction of the Jayakwadi dam 52 years ago is set to be rebuilt here, an official of the Maharashtra archaeology department said on Thursday.

PTI | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 16-05-2024 17:37 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 17:37 IST
Historic 14th-century Temple to be Restored in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
  • Country:
  • India

A 14th century Shiva temple that was dismantled during the construction of the Jayakwadi dam 52 years ago is set to be rebuilt here, an official of the Maharashtra archaeology department said on Thursday. For the first time in the state such a restoration is going to be attempted, he claimed. Two ancient temples located at Shevta and Savkheda villages in Paithan tehsil of the district (then known as Aurangabad) were dismantled in 1972 as the area was about to go under water after the dam was completed.

The stones were brought here and preserved, the official told PTI.

''A temple that stood in Shevta will be put together on a hillock near Soneri Mahal (a historical palace which now houses an office of the archaeology department) here. The stones have already been numbered, and we will rebuild the temple on that basis,'' he added.

The state government has sanctioned Rs 3.53 crore for the project and the work will start in two-three months, the official said.

The original temples were built in the `Hemadpanti' style, common in Maharashtra in the medieval era.

The construction of the Jayakwadi dam in Paithan tehsil led to the submersion of nearly 100 villages.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette

Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its commercial milk tests negative for bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its com...

 Global
3
Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

New Zealand
4
New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in Indonesia

New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in In...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024