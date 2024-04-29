Left Menu

Allahabad HC quashes Hathras DM's order appointing DC as executive officer of Nagar Palika Parishad

Allahabad High Court stayed the Hathras DM's order appointing a Deputy Collector as the Executive Officer of the Nagar Palika Parishad. The petitioner argued that the DM lacked authority and the official couldn't hold both positions. The court ordered the state government to respond and set the case for further hearing in eight weeks.

The Allahabad High Court has stayed an order of Hathras district magistrate asking Deputy Collector Sanjay Kumar to look after the work of executive officer, Nagar Palika Parishad.

The court also directed state government and respondent authorities to file their reply in the case.

Justice Prakash Padia passed the order on April 25 on a petition filed by Municipal Board of Nagar Palika Parishad, Hathras.

It was argued on behalf of the petitioner that Sanjay Kumar cannot perform his duty as deputy collector as well as executive officer of the Parishad at the same time. Further, the DM has no authority to appoint him as executive officer of the Parishad, and hence, his appointment was against the law, the petition said.

However, the additional advocate general appearing for the state government argued that the appointment was made by the DM taking into consideration all aspects of the matter and hence it does not call for any interference by the court.

After hearing the parties concerned, the court stayed the appointment of Sanjay Kumar as executive officer, Nagar Palika Parishad, Hathras, and directed to list the case for further hearing after eight weeks.

