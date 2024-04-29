Allahabad HC quashes Hathras DM's order appointing DC as executive officer of Nagar Palika Parishad
Allahabad High Court stayed the Hathras DM's order appointing a Deputy Collector as the Executive Officer of the Nagar Palika Parishad. The petitioner argued that the DM lacked authority and the official couldn't hold both positions. The court ordered the state government to respond and set the case for further hearing in eight weeks.
- Country:
- India
The Allahabad High Court has stayed an order of Hathras district magistrate asking Deputy Collector Sanjay Kumar to look after the work of executive officer, Nagar Palika Parishad.
The court also directed state government and respondent authorities to file their reply in the case.
Justice Prakash Padia passed the order on April 25 on a petition filed by Municipal Board of Nagar Palika Parishad, Hathras.
It was argued on behalf of the petitioner that Sanjay Kumar cannot perform his duty as deputy collector as well as executive officer of the Parishad at the same time. Further, the DM has no authority to appoint him as executive officer of the Parishad, and hence, his appointment was against the law, the petition said.
However, the additional advocate general appearing for the state government argued that the appointment was made by the DM taking into consideration all aspects of the matter and hence it does not call for any interference by the court.
After hearing the parties concerned, the court stayed the appointment of Sanjay Kumar as executive officer, Nagar Palika Parishad, Hathras, and directed to list the case for further hearing after eight weeks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Cyberattack hits New York state government's bill drafting office
EC Directs Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary to Implement Poll Code Provisions on Private Advisors of State Government
Gujarat High Court seeks state government's response to ex-IAS officer Pradeep Sharma's bail plea in land allotment case
Victory for Karnataka Farmers and State Government: Congress Lauds EC Clearance for Drought Relief from Centre
Nagaland municipal elections scheduled for June 26, approved by state government