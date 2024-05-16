Left Menu

Tripura CM predicts BJP's victory in 32 out of 42 Bengal Lok Sabha seats

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday said the BJP will win 32 Lok Sabha seats out of 42 in West Bengal.I had the opportunity to join the partys campaign trail in West Bengal during which I saw great enthusiasm among voters for the BJP.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday said the BJP will win 32 Lok Sabha seats out of 42 in West Bengal.

''I had the opportunity to join the party's campaign trail in West Bengal during which I saw great enthusiasm among voters for the BJP. I am sure the party will win 32 out of the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies'', he told reporters here.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had won 18 seats out of 42 Lok Sabha constituencies, the best show by the saffron party in Bengal so far.

On BJP's prospects, Saha said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set the goal of 400-plus seats for the NDA.

''We all are working to achieve the target. I have already visited West Bengal and campaigned for the party. I will go again to Bengal to canvass for the party. We are confident that the BJP-led NDA will win more than 400 Lok Sabha seats (out of 543 seats)'', he said.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to leave for Kolkata later in the day to join the party's campaign for the last three phases. The Chief Minister dismissed the opposition's claim that the BJP would secure fewer than 200 seats, stating that it was merely an attempt to rally their party's supporters.

