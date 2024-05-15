FY24 Consolidated PAT Surges by 40% to Reach Rs. 111 Crs, Compared to Rs. 79.5 Crs in FY23

Left Menu

Keystone Realtors' net profit fell 60% to Rs. 30.68 crore in Q4 due to higher expenses. Total income rose to Rs. 826.15 crore. For FY24, net profit increased to Rs. 112.21 crore and total income grew to Rs. 2,275.63 crore. The firm sells properties under the Rustomjee brand.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2024 15:48 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 18:10 IST
Realty firm Keystone Realtors Ltd on Wednesday reported a 60 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 30.68 crore for the March 2024 quarter on higher operational expenses.

Its net profit stood at Rs 76.59 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 826.15 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal from Rs 357.63 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Total expenditure also jumped to Rs 781.79 crore in the January-March period of last fiscal as against Rs 271.34 crore a year ago.

During the 2023-24 fiscal, the company's net profit rose to Rs 112.21 crore over Rs 81.95 crore in the preceding year.

Total income grew to Rs 2,275.63 crore in the last fiscal compared to Rs 724.90 crore in the 2022-23 fiscal.

Mumbai-based Keystone Realtors sells its properties under Rustomjee brand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

