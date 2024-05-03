Left Menu

Rafah operation could be a 'slaughter', UN official says

An Israeli incursion in Rafah would put the lives of hundreds of thousands of Gazans at risk and be an incredible blow to the humanitarian operations of the entire enclave, a spokesperson for the U.N. humanitarian office said on Friday.

An Israeli incursion in Rafah would put the lives of hundreds of thousands of Gazans at risk and be an incredible blow to the humanitarian operations of the entire enclave, a spokesperson for the U.N. humanitarian office said on Friday. Israel has warned of an operation against Hamas in the southern Gazan city of Rafah where around a million displaced are crowded together in shelters and makeshift accommodation.

"It could be a slaughter of civilians and an incredible blow to the humanitarian operation in the entire strip because it is run primarily out of Rafah," said Jens Laerke, pokesperson for the U.N. humanitarian office,at a Geneva press briefing. Aid operations out of Rafah include medical clinics and food distribution points, including centres for malnourished children, he said.

