Hamas attack on Kerem Shalom crossing has caused ceasefire talk impasse, Egypt TV says
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 06-05-2024 14:37 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 14:37 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Egypt's state-affiliated Al Qahera news TV on Monday quoted an unnamed "high-level" source as saying that Hamas's attack on Gaza's Kerem Shalom crossing had caused an impasse in ceasefire talks.
The Egyptian negotiators are intensifying talks to contain the current escalation between Israel and Hamas, the source said according to the channel.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US House passes $95 billion Ukraine, Israel aid package, sends to Senate
Foreign investors turn net sellers in India stocks amid Middle East crisis
US Fed, Israel-Iran conflict and Q4 earnings will decide how the market moves next week: Experts
Two Palestinians attack Israeli soldiers in West Bank, army says
US Fed, Israel-Iran conflict and Q4 earnings will decide how the market moves next week: Experts