Hamas attack on Kerem Shalom crossing has caused ceasefire talk impasse, Egypt TV says

Egypt's state-affiliated Al Qahera news TV on Monday quoted an unnamed "high-level" source as saying that Hamas's attack on Gaza's Kerem Shalom crossing had caused an impasse in ceasefire talks.

The Egyptian negotiators are intensifying talks to contain the current escalation between Israel and Hamas, the source said according to the channel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)