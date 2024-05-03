Left Menu

Deputy collector accused of rape; arrested

A deputy collector has been arrested by police in Madhya Pradeshs Barwani district for allegedly raping a woman government employee.The woman, who works with the revenue department, had filed a complaint on April 29 claiming that Abhay Singh Kharadi, currently posted in Ujjain, raped her on several occasions in 2016, said a police official.

PTI | Barwani | Updated: 03-05-2024 22:12 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 22:12 IST
A deputy collector has been arrested by police in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district for allegedly raping a woman government employee.

The woman, who works with the revenue department, had filed a complaint on April 29 claiming that Abhay Singh Kharadi, currently posted in Ujjain, raped her on several occasions in 2016, said a police official. Kharadi was acting as Barwani Sub Divisional Magistrate at the time. He was arrested from Bhopal on Thursday night, said Barwani Women Police Station in-charge Alka Monia, adding that further investigation is underway.

