Deputy collector accused of rape; arrested

A deputy collector has been arrested by police in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district for allegedly raping a woman government employee.

The woman, who works with the revenue department, had filed a complaint on April 29 claiming that Abhay Singh Kharadi, currently posted in Ujjain, raped her on several occasions in 2016, said a police official. Kharadi was acting as Barwani Sub Divisional Magistrate at the time. He was arrested from Bhopal on Thursday night, said Barwani Women Police Station in-charge Alka Monia, adding that further investigation is underway.

