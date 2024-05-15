MP: Fire breaks out at electronics shop in Ujjain's Shriganj, doused, no injuries

A fire broke out at an electronics shop in the Shriganj area of Ujjain district in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. The shop was identified as Tillu Electronics, situated at the Teen Batti Chauraha in the Shriganj area.

The fire has been brought under control with the help of three fire tenders and foam fighters, said Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma According to Pradeep Sharma, the fire broke out at a three-story shop located in the middle of the city, and the fire started among the electronic items kept inside the shop.

"There are no casualties or injuries," the SP added. Regarding the fire safety arrangements in the shop, Pradeep Sharma said, "All the rules should have been followed, and foam fighters, etc., should have been kept there. We will assess the situation, and if any negligence is found, action will be taken against the owner of the shop."

Further details are awaited. Earlier, a massive fire broke out at three shops in the Nainpur area of Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district on May 8. (ANI)

