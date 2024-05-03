'Jan militia' member with Rs 1.5 lakh bounty on head arrested in Gadchiroli
Police in Maharashtra arrested Shankar Kudyam, a Maoist "jan militia" member with a 1.5 lakh rupee reward, during a roadblock check. Kudyam, a Chhattisgarh resident, assisted Maoists with supplies, posters, and meeting attendance.
A 'jan militia' member of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) with a reward of Rs 1.5 lakh on his head was arrested on Friday in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, a police official said.
Shankar Kudyam (34) is a resident of Chhattisgarh and was arrested during 'nakabandi' (road block check) on Sironcha-Kaleshwaram road, the official said.
''Our probe found he is a Naxal sympathiser and provided ultras rations, put up their posters and gathered people for their meetings. There was a bounty of Rs 1.5 lakh on Kudyam,'' he added.
