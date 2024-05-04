Bodies found in Mexico where Australian, US tourists missing, sources say

Mexican authorities have located three bodies in the state of Baja California where one American and two Australian tourists were reported missing, according to three sources with knowledge of the investigation. Australian brothers Callum, 33, and Jake Robinson, 30, and American Carter Rhoad, 30, were last seen on April 27, according to Baja California prosecutor's office. Earlier, prosecutors had referred to the American as Jack Carter Rhoad.

The three men were on vacation surfing in the municipality of Ensenada, about 90 minutes south of the U.S.-Mexico border. The state prosecutor's office in Baja California did not immediately respond on Friday to a request for updated information on the case.

State prosecutor Socorro Ibarra said on Thursday that three people were being investigated in connection with the case, though it was unclear whether they were involved in the disappearance of the men. Tents were found in the area where the missing men were last seen, said Ibarra, adding that they were formally reported missing days after their actual disappearance.

A burnt white pickup truck was also found in the area, authorities said. Baja California is one of Mexico's most violent states, although tourist areas like Ensenada are considered safer. The U.S. State Department advises Americans to reconsider travel to the state due to crime and kidnapping.

Asked about the discovery of the bodies, a State Department spokesperson said: "We are aware of those reports and are closely monitoring the situation." A spokesperson for Australia's foreign ministry said their embassy in Mexico was working closely with Mexican authorities and the Australian Federal Police.

"The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade recognises this is a very distressing time for the family and is in regular contact with them to provide support," they added.

