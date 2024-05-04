Left Menu

Residents Protest Power Outages with Peaceful Demonstration at Electricity Board Office

Kozhikode residents vandalized an Electricity Board office after experiencing undeclared power outages. Police are investigating the incident and collecting evidence. The vandalism follows protests over power cuts, which the government attributes to increased consumption and technical issues. Authorities have urged consumers to conserve electricity during peak hours.

PTI | Kozhikode | Updated: 04-05-2024 11:57 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 11:57 IST
Residents Protest Power Outages with Peaceful Demonstration at Electricity Board Office
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst complaints of undeclared loadshedding in many parts of the state, a group of persons allegedly vandalised a local unit of the Electricity Board citing power failure in their locality in this district, police said on Saturday.

Employees of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) unit in Pantheeramkav here lodged a complaint with the police today alleging that a group of persons attacked and vandalised their office late Friday night.

Pantheeramkavu police said they received a complaint in this regard from the KSEB staff and they launched an investigation.

''We went to the incident site and collected details. We are trying to collect CCTV visuals of the incident,'' a police officer said.

Action would be taken based on the evidence collected and no case has been registered as of now, he said.

With the state reeling under scorching heat, power consumption has touched new heights in recent times.

Enranged over the unexpected power failures especially during night hours, local people staged protests in front of KSEB offices in many parts of the state in recent days.

Following that, the state government had made it clear that power cuts were occurring more frequently at night due to technical issues because of increased consumption.

The authorities also urged consumers to exercise self-control while consuming electricity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird flu likely circulated in US cows for four months before diagnosis -paper; Novo Nordisk trims price for blockbuster obesity drug as competition heats up and more

Health News Roundup: Bird flu likely circulated in US cows for four months b...

 Global
2
HCLTech and Cisco Team Up to Offer Enhanced Wireless Connectivity with 'Pervasive Wireless Mobility as-a-Service'

HCLTech and Cisco Team Up to Offer Enhanced Wireless Connectivity with 'Perv...

 India
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks surge on tech boost; yen extends gains to cap wild week

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks surge on tech boost; yen extends gains to cap wi...

 Global
4
Air France, Lufthansa Group airlines part of EU greenwashing probe

Air France, Lufthansa Group airlines part of EU greenwashing probe

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024