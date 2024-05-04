Residents Protest Power Outages with Peaceful Demonstration at Electricity Board Office
Kozhikode residents vandalized an Electricity Board office after experiencing undeclared power outages. Police are investigating the incident and collecting evidence. The vandalism follows protests over power cuts, which the government attributes to increased consumption and technical issues. Authorities have urged consumers to conserve electricity during peak hours.
- Country:
- India
Amidst complaints of undeclared loadshedding in many parts of the state, a group of persons allegedly vandalised a local unit of the Electricity Board citing power failure in their locality in this district, police said on Saturday.
Employees of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) unit in Pantheeramkav here lodged a complaint with the police today alleging that a group of persons attacked and vandalised their office late Friday night.
Pantheeramkavu police said they received a complaint in this regard from the KSEB staff and they launched an investigation.
''We went to the incident site and collected details. We are trying to collect CCTV visuals of the incident,'' a police officer said.
Action would be taken based on the evidence collected and no case has been registered as of now, he said.
With the state reeling under scorching heat, power consumption has touched new heights in recent times.
Enranged over the unexpected power failures especially during night hours, local people staged protests in front of KSEB offices in many parts of the state in recent days.
Following that, the state government had made it clear that power cuts were occurring more frequently at night due to technical issues because of increased consumption.
The authorities also urged consumers to exercise self-control while consuming electricity.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
CCPA calls for FSSAI investigation into allegations of Nestle putting sugar in baby products
"4 crore houses constructed under PM Awas Yojana": JP Nadda at roadshow in Kerala's Wayanad
LS polls: Kerala Police registers 42 cases regarding cyber attacks and false information on EVMs
Athletics-China revokes win for He Jie after investigation into half marathon
BJP accuses Siddarmaiah government of going slow on Neha Hiremath murder investigation