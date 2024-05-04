Left Menu

PTI | Thane | Updated: 04-05-2024 12:36 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 12:36 IST
Thane court convicts man accused of molesting teen at knifepoint
The court in Maharashtra's Thane district convicted and sentenced to rigorous imprisonment a man accused of molesting a 15-year-old girl at knifepoint. Special judge D S Deshmukh convicted the 34-year-old under charges of sexual harassment and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The order dated May 2 was made available on Friday.

Special public prosecutor Sandhya H Mhatre said the convict had already served a jail term of three years and eight months, which the court sentenced him to.

The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the accused, which will be given to the victim as compensation.

Six prosecution witnesses were examined to prove the charges against the accused.

According to the prosecution, the accused went to the girl's house in the Balkum locality on August 18, 2020, and molested her at knifepoint.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

