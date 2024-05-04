Left Menu

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-05-2024 13:07 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 13:07 IST
Karnataka BJP alleges lack of protection for girls, women under Congress government
The BJP on Saturday slammed the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government over the law and order situation in Karnataka and alleged that young girls and women had no protection.

Sharing a newsreport where a minor Dalit girl was allegedly impregnated by a youth in Hubballi, the BJP took to social media platform to condemn the incident.

In a post on 'X', the BJP alleged that the minor girl was ''raped by a fanatic'' and that there is no ''protection for Hindu young women and girls in Hubballi.'' ''Hindu young women are today victims of the mistake of giving power to terrorists, rapists, fanatic Jhihadists called brothers @INCKarnataka like the Kerala files,'' the party alleged in the post.

Meanwhile, a youth has been arrested for allegedly impregnating minor girl in Hubballi, police said.

Citing the recent murder case of Congress Councillor Niranjan Hiremath's 23-year-old daughter Neha, who was stabbed to death inside her college campus in Hubballi, the BJP attacked the state government over the investigation in the case.

The case is being probed by the State's Criminal Investigation Department.

''While Neha's murder case in Hubballi is still pending, another inhumane incident has made Kannadigas to lower their heads. If they @siddaramaiah and @Dr Parameshwara (Home Minister) do not crush the bigots immediately, the Hindus will destroy the government,'' the BJP said in the post.

