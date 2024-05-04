Left Menu

Authorities Seize Assets of Suspected Drug Trafficker in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

He said the attached properties were a four-storied business establishment worth Rs 1.74 crore in the heart of Rajouri city and a car valued at Rs 7 lakh. Rajouri Senior Superintendent of Police Amritpal Singh said police is committed to eradicate the menace of drugs from the district.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 04-05-2024 13:12 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 13:12 IST
Authorities Seize Assets of Suspected Drug Trafficker in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri
  • Country:
  • India

A multi-storey business establishment and a vehicle, both together worth more than Rs 1.80 crore, owned by an alleged drug peddler, were attached in Rajouri district on Saturday, police said. Vikal Chogga, who was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act last year, had illegally acquired the property by selling drugs to the youth in Rajouri town, a police spokesperson said. He said the attached properties were a four-storied business establishment worth Rs 1.74 crore in the heart of Rajouri city and a car valued at Rs 7 lakh. Rajouri Senior Superintendent of Police Amritpal Singh said police is committed to eradicate the menace of drugs from the district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird flu likely circulated in US cows for four months before diagnosis -paper; Novo Nordisk trims price for blockbuster obesity drug as competition heats up and more

Health News Roundup: Bird flu likely circulated in US cows for four months b...

 Global
2
HCLTech and Cisco Team Up to Offer Enhanced Wireless Connectivity with 'Pervasive Wireless Mobility as-a-Service'

HCLTech and Cisco Team Up to Offer Enhanced Wireless Connectivity with 'Perv...

 India
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks surge on tech boost; yen extends gains to cap wild week

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks surge on tech boost; yen extends gains to cap wi...

 Global
4
Air France, Lufthansa Group airlines part of EU greenwashing probe

Air France, Lufthansa Group airlines part of EU greenwashing probe

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024