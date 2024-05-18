Mumbai international airport records 4.36 million passengers in April, 9 per cent YoY Growth

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) experienced a 131 per cent recovery in passenger numbers, compared to April 2019 (pre-pandemic), Mumbai International Airport Limited said in a statement, adding that the airport has seen a robust growth in terms of passenger traffic during the month of April 2024. In April 2024, CSMIA facilitated the movement of 4.36 million passengers, marking a growth of 42 per cent compared to April 2022 and 9 per cent compared to April 2023, underscoring its status as a premier global aviation hub.

The airport witnessed a total of 26,870 Air Traffic Movements (ATMs), including 19,892 domestic and 6,978 international ATMs in April 2024. This figure records a 24 per cent growth compared to April 2022 (21,597) and 5 per cent growth compared to April 2023 (25,477). The highest passenger traffic movement in a single day for the month was observed on the 14th of April with 156,793 passengers travelling through CSMIA - with 1,13,540 domestic and 43,253 international movements. In April 2024, Delhi, Bangalore, and Hyderabad emerged as the leading domestic destinations for CSMIA, while Dubai, Singapore and Abu Dhabi maintained their position as the most favoured international destinations. Cumulatively, domestic carriers secured the top position with the largest market share in the domestic as well as the international sectors. Moreover, the total bags processed at CSMIA during the month were recorded at 3.47 million marking an 11.61 per cent year-on-year surge, compared to April 2023 (3.11 million), the statement added.

Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) is managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), a subsidiary of Adani Group. MIAL is a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) venture between AAHL, holding a majority stake of 74 per cent, and the Airports Authority of India, holding the rest 26 per cent. (ANI)

