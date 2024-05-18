Riots No More: Yogi Adityanath Highlights Festival Peace Post-2014
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-05-2024 13:09 IST
- Country:
- India
Before 2014, there used to be riots before every Hindu festival: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath at rally in Malegaon, Maharashtra.
