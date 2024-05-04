Left Menu

Auto Rickshaw Driver Critically Injured in Signage Hoarding Collapse in Northeast Delhi

In New Delhi, a signage hoarding fell on a 42-year-old auto rickshaw driver, injuring him. The hoarding collapsed after a truck hit the pole it was attached to. The injured man is receiving hospital treatment, while his auto and a nearby pickup van were damaged. Police are investigating for reckless driving and endangering safety.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2024 13:47 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 13:47 IST
Auto Rickshaw Driver Critically Injured in Signage Hoarding Collapse in Northeast Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

A 42 year-old man was injured when a damaged signage hoarding fell on him in northeast Delhi's Gokulpuri market here early Saturday, police said.

Ajab Singh aka Ajay, an auto rickshaw driver, was sitting on a bench when a truck at about 3.30 am hit the pole to which the hoarding was attached and the metal board fell on him, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-East) Joy Tirkey said Singh was taken to GTB Hospital where he is under treatment but stable.

In the incident, Singh's auto rickshaw and one Mahindra pickup van were also damaged.

''Cranes were called and damaged hoarding was removed,'' Tirkey said.

A case under charges related to rash driving and endangering life or personal safety of others was registered at Gokulpuri Police Station.

A team has been formed to nab the truck driver, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird flu likely circulated in US cows for four months before diagnosis -paper; Novo Nordisk trims price for blockbuster obesity drug as competition heats up and more

Health News Roundup: Bird flu likely circulated in US cows for four months b...

 Global
2
HCLTech and Cisco Team Up to Offer Enhanced Wireless Connectivity with 'Pervasive Wireless Mobility as-a-Service'

HCLTech and Cisco Team Up to Offer Enhanced Wireless Connectivity with 'Perv...

 India
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks surge on tech boost; yen extends gains to cap wild week

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks surge on tech boost; yen extends gains to cap wi...

 Global
4
Air France, Lufthansa Group airlines part of EU greenwashing probe

Air France, Lufthansa Group airlines part of EU greenwashing probe

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024