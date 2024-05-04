Auto Rickshaw Driver Critically Injured in Signage Hoarding Collapse in Northeast Delhi
In New Delhi, a signage hoarding fell on a 42-year-old auto rickshaw driver, injuring him. The hoarding collapsed after a truck hit the pole it was attached to. The injured man is receiving hospital treatment, while his auto and a nearby pickup van were damaged. Police are investigating for reckless driving and endangering safety.
- Country:
- India
A 42 year-old man was injured when a damaged signage hoarding fell on him in northeast Delhi's Gokulpuri market here early Saturday, police said.
Ajab Singh aka Ajay, an auto rickshaw driver, was sitting on a bench when a truck at about 3.30 am hit the pole to which the hoarding was attached and the metal board fell on him, police said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-East) Joy Tirkey said Singh was taken to GTB Hospital where he is under treatment but stable.
In the incident, Singh's auto rickshaw and one Mahindra pickup van were also damaged.
''Cranes were called and damaged hoarding was removed,'' Tirkey said.
A case under charges related to rash driving and endangering life or personal safety of others was registered at Gokulpuri Police Station.
A team has been formed to nab the truck driver, police said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- hoarding
- Gokulpuri
- injured
- truck
- pole
- GTB Hospital
- damage
- rash driving
- accident
- pickup van
ALSO READ
Iranian senior commander says no damage caused in overnight attack, state TV reports
Russian attack damages infrastructure, injures people in Ukraine's Kryvyi Rih, local official says
Three Russians parachute from stratosphere to North Pole
Ukraine says Russian strikes on Dnipropetrovsk region injure over 25 people, damage critical infrastructure
IAEA confirms no damage made to Iran's nuclear sites in Israel's attack