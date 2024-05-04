Left Menu

Grappling Committee of Jammu & Kashmir Appoints Saniyaa Kadree as Chairperson

She emphasized her commitment to fostering a vibrant grappling community and creating opportunities for aspiring athletes to excel on both national and international platforms.The decision to appoint Saniyaa Kadree as the Chairperson of the Grappling Committee for Jammu Kashmir reflects a concerted effort to bolster the infrastructure and resources available for grappling sports in the region.

In a significant development for the grappling sports community in the state of Jammu & Kashmir, Saniyaa Kadree has been appointed as the Chairperson of The Grappling Committee of India for the region, following the recommendation of Subham Choudhary, Chairman (North India) Grappling Committee of India.

As the newly appointed Chairperson, Kadree's responsibilities will include overseeing and advising the operations of grappling sports in Jammu & Kashmir. Kadree is expected to bring a fresh perspective and strategic guidance to the development of grappling sports in the region.

Kadree's appointment marks a crucial step towards promoting and nurturing the talent pool of grapplers in Jammu & Kashmir. Her working area will encompass all regions within the state, ensuring comprehensive coverage and support for the growth of grappling sports at grassroots level.

Speaking on her appointment, Saniya Kadree expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to contribute to the advancement of grappling sports in Jammu & Kashmir. She emphasized her commitment to fostering a vibrant grappling community and creating opportunities for aspiring athletes to excel on both national and international platforms.

The decision to appoint Saniyaa Kadree as the Chairperson of the Grappling Committee for Jammu & Kashmir reflects a concerted effort to bolster the infrastructure and resources available for grappling sports in the region. It is anticipated that under her leadership, the grappling community in Jammu & Kashmir will witness significant strides towards excellence and inclusivity.

