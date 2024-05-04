Court Orders 14-Day Judicial Custody for Mother in Kerala Newborn Death Case

A local court here on Saturday remanded the 23-year-old mother accused of killing her newborn child and throwing it on a street to 14 days judicial custody.

Ernakulam Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate went to the hospital where she is undergoing treatment and remanded her to judicial custody till May 18, police said.

They added that the custody application will be moved only after considering the medical report from the doctors.

Earlier in the day, the police had said that as per the post-mortem report, the newborn, found dead on a street in Kochi after being allegedly thrown there by its mother post delivery, was strangulated.

City police Commissioner S Syamsundar said the arrest of the 23-year-old woman was recorded on Friday and police were verifying her statements regarding a Thrissur friend.

Quoting the post-mortem report, police said the child's skull had also suffered damage.

The woman, suspected to be a victim of sexual assault, concealed her pregnancy and delivered a baby in the early hours of Friday in her apartment bathroom and later allegedly threw the newborn on the street in front of her flat complex in a posh residential area here.

The woman had apparently mentioned about her friend from Thrissur prompting the police to suspect a coercion or a rape angle.

The City police Commissioner today said they need to verify her claims.

Hours after the newborn was found dead in an abandoned parcel cover on Friday, police took the woman into custody after tracing the address mentioned on the packet in which the child was wrapped and thrown.

Conservancy workers of Kochi Corporation found the child's body near a street in posh Panampilly Nagar here and had alerted the police.

Police had said the woman had confessed that she gave birth to the child in her bathroom at around 5-5.30 AM on Friday and later threw the baby as she panicked when her mother knocked on her bedroom door.

It is said that the parents of the woman, with whom she was staying, were unaware of her pregnancy. They were also not aware of the delivery as it happened inside the bathroom which was locked by the woman, police had said.

