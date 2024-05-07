Left Menu

Husband Suffers Severe Burns in Domestic Violence Case in Bijnor, Wife Arrested

A woman was arrested after she allegedly tried to kill her husband by tying his hands and legs, burning him with cigarettes and strangulating him, police said on Tuesday. A purported CCTV footage of the incident surfaced online showing Mehar Jahan smoking next to her husband who was tied to a bed. Jahan was subsequently arrested on Sunday, police said.

PTI | Bijnor(Up) | Updated: 07-05-2024 20:33 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 20:33 IST
A woman was arrested after she allegedly tried to kill her husband by tying his hands and legs, burning him with cigarettes and strangulating him, police said on Tuesday. According to the complaint filed by the victim, Mannan Zaidi (35) at the Syohara police station, his wife, Mehar Jahan mixed some intoxicating substance in his milk on the night of April 29. A purported CCTV footage of the incident surfaced online showing Mehar Jahan smoking next to her husband who was tied to a bed. She burnt him with a cigarette, sat on his chest and tried to strangulate him. Based on the complaint, a case was registered against Jahan under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 328 (Administering stupefying drug with intent to cause hurt, etc.) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. Jahan was subsequently arrested on Sunday, police said.

