MLA Revanna Arrested in Kidnapping Case

Karnataka MLA Revanna taken into custody in kidnap case
Karnataka JD(S) MLA H D Revanna was taken into custody on Saturday by sleuths of the Special Investigation Team, minutes after a court here rejected his anticipatory bail plea in a kidnapping case, officials said. The case was registered against Revanna, a former minister and son of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, and his confidant Sathish Babanna in Mysuru on Thursday night for allegedly abducting a woman.
The case was registered on a complaint by the woman's son, who also alleged that his mother was sexually abused by Revanna's son and the BJP-JD(S) candidate for Hassan Lok Sabha seat Prajwal Revanna.
Babanna has already been arrested in connection with the case.
Revanna was picked up from the residence of Deve Gowda here.
