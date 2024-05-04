Left Menu

MLA Revanna Arrested in Kidnapping Case

Updated: 04-05-2024
Karnataka JD(S) MLA H D Revanna was taken into custody on Saturday by sleuths of the Special Investigation Team, minutes after a court here rejected his anticipatory bail plea in a kidnapping case, officials said. The case was registered against Revanna, a former minister and son of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, and his confidant Sathish Babanna in Mysuru on Thursday night for allegedly abducting a woman.

The case was registered on a complaint by the woman's son, who also alleged that his mother was sexually abused by Revanna's son and the BJP-JD(S) candidate for Hassan Lok Sabha seat Prajwal Revanna.

Babanna has already been arrested in connection with the case.

Revanna was picked up from the residence of Deve Gowda here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

