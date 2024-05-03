Karnataka: Second FIR filed against JD(S) leader HD Revanna

Karnataka Police have filed a second first information report (FIR) against former state minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader, HD Revanna, in connection with the 'obscene video' case. The FIR has been filed at the K R Nagar police station in Mysuru and a case under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 376(2)(N), 506, 354A(1), 354(B), 354(c) and also under relevant sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act has been registered against the JD(S) leader.

The FIR was registered hours before the anticipatory bail plea of HD Revanna came up for hearing in the Special Court for People's Representatives in Bengaluru today. The Holenarsipura MLA has sought anticipatory bail in the case in which he was earlier booked for sexual harassment based on the complaint of his former house help.

He skipped the summons to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on May 2 for questioning. Revanna and his son, Prajwal Revanna, who is the sitting MP and candidate from Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, are facing a probe by a Special Investigative Team (SIT), constituted by the Karnataka government police over allegations of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation following a complaint by a woman, who worked in their household.

Revanna was booked in an alleged sexual harassment case on April 28 based on a complaint lodged at Holenarasipura Town police. The case was registered under sections 354A, 354D, 506, and 509 of the IPC on charges of sexual harassment, intimidation, and outraging the dignity of a woman. As per the complaint, the victim claimed that Prajwal Revanna and his father HD Revanna had sexually assaulted her. Prajwal Revanna is the grandson of party supremo and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda.

On Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs said that Prajwal Revanna had travelled to Germany on a diplomatic passport and that no political clearance was either sought from or issued by the MEA regarding his travel. Addressing a media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the Ministry did not issue any visa note for Prajwal to visit any other country. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging the Union government to cancel the diplomatic passport of Prajwal and ensure his return by making use of diplomatic and police channels. (ANI)

