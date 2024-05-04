Left Menu

IUML worker booked for hate speech in WhatsApp message against CPI (M)

PTI | Kannur | Updated: 04-05-2024 20:22 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 20:13 IST
Image Credit: Pexels
An Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) worker has been booked for allegedly propagating an objectionable message against the ruling CPI (M) through a social media platform here, police said on Saturday.

A case was registered against Ninkileri Mustafa hailing from Champad here based on a complaint lodged by K Jayarajan Master, a local leader of the Marxist party.

The case was registered on May 2 and its details came to light today.

According to the First Information Report, Mustafa had propagated a voice message through WhatsApp with a deliberate intention to trigger political turmoil and riot in the area.

A case was registered against him under IPC Section 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), police said.

An investigation is going on and further action would be taken based on that, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

