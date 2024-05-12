Left Menu

Ohio Police Officer Fatally Shot in Ambush

In Euclid, Ohio, an officer was fatally shot after responding to a disturbance call. Ambushed by the suspect, the officer was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries. Multiple law enforcement agencies are actively searching for the perpetrator.

PTI | Euclid | Updated: 12-05-2024 20:53 IST | Created: 12-05-2024 20:53 IST
A police officer was shot and killed in Ohio after being called to a residential area for a disturbance, local media reported.

Citing a statement from the Euclid Police Department, multiple news outlets said the officer was shot Saturday night after being ambushed by a suspect in the town of Euclid, a suburb of Cleveland.

The officer was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries.

Several law enforcement agencies were still hunting for the suspect early Sunday.

