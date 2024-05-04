Left Menu

Tragic Homicide: Man Fatally Stabbed in Ghaziabad

Tyagi sent his mobile location to his wife and asked her to receive him from Rajendra Nagar Metro station. When the wife reached the metro station she could not find Tyagi there and he was also not answering his phone.The family members have claimed that Tyagis mobile and laptop are missing.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 04-05-2024 22:37 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 22:37 IST
A man was stabbed to death near his house here, police said on Saturday.

On Friday night, Vinay Tyagi (40) was found lying near his house with stab wounds. He was taken to hospital by his family members where doctors declared him dead.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Siddharth Gautam said police received information about the incident from the hospital this morning. Tyagi worked at a private firm and was returning home from his office on Friday evening when he was attacked. Tyagi sent his mobile location to his wife and asked her to receive him from Rajendra Nagar Metro station. When the wife reached the metro station she could not find Tyagi there and he was also not answering his phone.

''The family members have claimed that Tyagi's mobile and laptop are missing. We have lodged a case regarding the matter and started investigations,'' the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

