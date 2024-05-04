1 killed in clash between protesters and soldiers at Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing

At least one person was killed while nine others were injured when Pakistan Frontier Corps soldiers clashed with violent protesters at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing at Chaman in Balochistan province on Saturday.

Although the Afghanistan media alleged that the Pakistani security forces opened unprovoked firing on the protesters killing four people and injuring 21 others, security sources in Chaman said the clash happened because the protesters had turned violent and attacked the Frontier Corps posts.

A source said that the violence erupted near the border, where a large number of 'lagharis' (daily wage workers) have been staging a prolonged sit-in against the introduction of visas and passports led by one Maulana Mohammad Yousuf.

"The body of a young man who was killed in the exchange was brought to the district headquarters hospital in Chaman," the source said. He said the injured were also rushed to the same hospital for medical treatment. "Security has been tightened in and around the Pak-Afghan border in the aftermath of the violent clash." Immediately after the clashes, some political parties, traders, and lagharis observed a shutter-down strike in Chaman to protest the incident.

The protesters also blocked the main Quetta-Chaman highway at the Kozhak pass. Another source said that senior security officials had reached Chaman and were negotiating with the protesters to calm down the situation.

This isn't the first time that clashes have taken place near the Chaman border which is a main crossing point between the two countries and hundreds of labourers cross over on a daily or weekly basis for work while trade containers also regularly use the route.

