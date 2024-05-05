Left Menu

Gram Sabhas Hold Vital Role in Preserving the Environment, Emphasizes Medha Patkar

Gram sabhas play a crucial role in environmental conservation, says activist Medha Patkar. She emphasized the need for decentralized planning to protect forests, water, and land. Patkar also expressed concern about the slow rehabilitation of families displaced by the Narmada dam project and urged urgent action for environmental conservation.

Updated: 05-05-2024 19:37 IST | Created: 05-05-2024 19:30 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Social activist Medha Patkar has said gram sabhas play a huge role in environment conservation and asserted forest, water and land can only be preserved through decentralized development planning.

Speaking at a felicitation event here on Saturday, she also said urgent action was needed to conserve the environment since the results of negligence had begun to show.

Patkar lamented the ''slow rehabilitation process'' over the past 38 years for those displaced due to the Narmada dam project.

''Despite resettling 50 thousand families as per court orders, thousands still await rehabilitation,'' she added.

