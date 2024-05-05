Israeli satellite, cable providers yank Al Jazeera after gov't closure order

Israeli satellite and cable television providers suspended broadcasts of Al Jazeera on Sunday following a government decision to shutter the Qatari-owned station over alleged pro-Palestinian incitement.

"In accordance with the government decision, the Al Jazeera station's broadcasts have been stopped in Israel," read a message on the blacked-out channel of the Yes satellite service. The Hot cable service took similar action, witnesses said. (Writing by Dan Williams)

