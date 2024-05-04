Left Menu

RJD's Misa Bharti Demands Comprehensive Investigation into Accusations against West Bengal Governor

RJD leader Misa Bharti on Saturday demanded a thorough inquiry into accusations of sexual harassment against West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose.The eldest daughter of RJD president Lalu Prasad also slammed the ruling BJP at the Centre for targeting opposition parties on the issue of dynasty politics, while having in its own ranks many who came from influential political families.The charge against the honourable governor of West Bengal is a matter of concern.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 04-05-2024 13:48 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 13:48 IST
RJD's Misa Bharti Demands Comprehensive Investigation into Accusations against West Bengal Governor
  • Country:
  • India

RJD leader Misa Bharti on Saturday demanded a thorough inquiry into accusations of sexual harassment against West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose.

The eldest daughter of RJD president Lalu Prasad also slammed the ruling BJP at the Centre for targeting opposition parties on the issue of dynasty politics, while having in its own ranks many who came from influential political families.

''The charge against the honourable governor of West Bengal is a matter of concern. There must be a thorough inquiry and appropriate action in the matter'', said Bharti, a Rajya Sabha MP who is trying her luck from Patliputra Lok Sabha seat.

A major controversy has erupted in West Bengal where a contractual employee of Raj Bhavan has filed a police complaint against Bose, who has rubbished the allegations as an ''absurd drama''.

Nonetheless, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who heads the Trinamool Congress, has questioned ''silence'', in the matter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who, despite ''saying so many things in Sandeshkhali'', chose to spend ''an entire night at Raj Bhavan even after allegations by the hapless woman came to light''.

Bharti also said, ''It seems people with the BJP can get away with all wrongdoings. Just look at the charge of 'parivarvad' they keep hurling at us. Why don't they look at themselves? So many people, who owe their political standing to their families, have been patronised by the BJP.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird flu likely circulated in US cows for four months before diagnosis -paper; Novo Nordisk trims price for blockbuster obesity drug as competition heats up and more

Health News Roundup: Bird flu likely circulated in US cows for four months b...

 Global
2
HCLTech and Cisco Team Up to Offer Enhanced Wireless Connectivity with 'Pervasive Wireless Mobility as-a-Service'

HCLTech and Cisco Team Up to Offer Enhanced Wireless Connectivity with 'Perv...

 India
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks surge on tech boost; yen extends gains to cap wild week

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks surge on tech boost; yen extends gains to cap wi...

 Global
4
Air France, Lufthansa Group airlines part of EU greenwashing probe

Air France, Lufthansa Group airlines part of EU greenwashing probe

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024