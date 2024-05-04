RJD's Misa Bharti Demands Comprehensive Investigation into Accusations against West Bengal Governor

RJD leader Misa Bharti on Saturday demanded a thorough inquiry into accusations of sexual harassment against West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose.

The eldest daughter of RJD president Lalu Prasad also slammed the ruling BJP at the Centre for targeting opposition parties on the issue of dynasty politics, while having in its own ranks many who came from influential political families.

''The charge against the honourable governor of West Bengal is a matter of concern. There must be a thorough inquiry and appropriate action in the matter'', said Bharti, a Rajya Sabha MP who is trying her luck from Patliputra Lok Sabha seat.

A major controversy has erupted in West Bengal where a contractual employee of Raj Bhavan has filed a police complaint against Bose, who has rubbished the allegations as an ''absurd drama''.

Nonetheless, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who heads the Trinamool Congress, has questioned ''silence'', in the matter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who, despite ''saying so many things in Sandeshkhali'', chose to spend ''an entire night at Raj Bhavan even after allegations by the hapless woman came to light''.

Bharti also said, ''It seems people with the BJP can get away with all wrongdoings. Just look at the charge of 'parivarvad' they keep hurling at us. Why don't they look at themselves? So many people, who owe their political standing to their families, have been patronised by the BJP.''

